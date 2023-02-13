Brigade Enterprises continue to see good trends in Q4 as well, says MD Pavitra Shankar

Bangalore-based realty developer Brigade Enterprises expects a strong growth in terms of residential bookings to continue in the fourth quarter of the year.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18 about the company's outlook for quarter four, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, “We are pretty happy with how quarter three has turned out and we continue to see this trend for fourth quarter as well.”

According to Shankar, the company is seeing good trends in the January-March quarter and it has lined up many launches in this period.

“In terms of residential we have a number of launches currently ongoing,” she added.

Shankar said that the company is able to increase prices in the launch phase and more inventory is going to come in from Chennai. Brigade Enterprises is taking price hikes wherever possible and demand is not impacted.

“We are taking price increases wherever possible and it is supported by the demand on street,” she said.

She also mentioned that there is a structural change in the residential cycle and the company is being aggressive on land acquisition. However, there could be some delays on the Chennai project launch.

Also Read | Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

In addition to residential real estate, Brigade Enterprises is also expanding its presence in the hospitality industry. The company is taking up capex for one more hotel in Mysore.

Shankar reported that newer hotels are seeing higher occupancies, with occupancies above 65 percent, which is higher than pre-COVID levels.

With international travel coming back, business hotels are doing well and occupancies should increase in quarter four in Bengaluru hotels.

“We think the ARR should increase a little bit especially in Bangalore hotels. A lot of convention and the Aero Show that happens in February – due to that our Bangalore hotels will do much better,” she said.

Brigade Enterprises has sold housing and commercial properties worth Rs 2,618.5 crore during the first three quarters of 2022-23 fiscal. This was 31 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to better demand and higher price realisation. The Group, with a strong presence in South India, is currently one of the leading real estate firms in India.

In its investor presentation, the company highlighted that it has "achieved sales value of Rs 26,185 million (Rs 2,618.5 crore) during 9 months of FY23, a growth of 31 percent over 9 month of FY22".

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,994.8 crore in the year-ago period.

In volume terms, the sales bookings rose 25 percent to 39,58,000 square feet during the April-December period of 2022-23 fiscal from 31,68,000 square feet in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | DLF says super luxury market in Mumbai may be hit by capital gains deduction cap

The average sales realisation grew 5 percent to Rs 6,616 per square feet from Rs 6,298 per square feet.

On the financial front, Brigade Enterprises net profit fell to Rs 42.68 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 46.41 crore in the year-ago period.

Brigade Enterprises also provides commercial spaces on lease basis and has hotels as well.

The stock was up 0.69 percent in the last one week and 6.78 percent in the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video

With inputs from PTI