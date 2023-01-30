BPCL Q3 Results: Net profit falls 36% YoY to Rs 1,747 crore

Revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the three months ended December, as against Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the last-year period.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd . (BPCL) saw a return to profitability in the December quarter. The state-run refiner on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of Rs. 1,747 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The profit is down 36 percent when compared with Rs 2,758.89 crore of last year quarter.

Additionally, the company's third-quarter net profit dropped by 31 percent from the same period last year to rs 1959.58 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the three months ended December, as against Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the last-year period.