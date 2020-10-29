Companies BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains Updated : October 29, 2020 06:02 PM IST BPCL reported a 58 percent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-September compared to Rs 1,502.63 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations was down to Rs 65,912.49 crore in July-September from Rs 75,056.63 crore a year back. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.