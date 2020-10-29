  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Companies
Companies

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Updated : October 29, 2020 06:02 PM IST

BPCL reported a 58 percent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin.
Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-September compared to Rs 1,502.63 crore in the same period a year ago.
Revenue from operations was down to Rs 65,912.49 crore in July-September from Rs 75,056.63 crore a year back.
BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement