BPCL approves Rs 35,355 crore capex plan for piped gas network, city gas distribution projects

BPCL will spend the capex on laying the piped gas network, building and operating of eight City Gas Distribution projects.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd . (BPCL) has approved a financial plan and capital expenditure worth Rs 35,355 crore to be spent in a phased manner.

The capex will be spent on laying the piped gas network, building and operating of eight City Gas Distribution projects, authorised to the company under the PNGRB CGD bid round 11 and 11 A.

BPCL had won licenses for districts like Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Mahrajganj in Uttar Pradesh and another one for Chhattisgarh's Koriya, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts in April this year.

The said projects will be subject to requisite approval of government authorities, according to BPCL.

As of date, BPCL is developing City Gas Distribution network in 25 geographical areas, covering 62 districts across 14 states in the country.

These decisions were taken after a two-day board meeting that began on December 20.

Last year, BPCL divested its entire 61.5 percent stake in the Numaligarh refinery to a consortium of state-run companies led by Oil India for Rs 9,876 crore. Post the sale, the company announced a record Rs 12,581 crore dividend of Rs 58 per share.

As of the September quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth close to Rs 1,800 crore.

BPCL received a one-time grant of Rs 5,582 crore in the September quarter for under-recoveries on the sale of domestic LPG. The grant ensured the company's losses narrowed to Rs 304 crore from Rs 6,263 crore during the June quarter.

