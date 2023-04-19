English
Bournvita controversy: Yet to receive any complaint against Cadbury drink, says India’s standards regulatory body

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Apr 19, 2023 4:57:19 PM IST (Published)

Amid the controversy on Cadbury’s Bournvita, the Bureau Of Indian Standards on April 19 said that it hasn’t received any complaint against the Mondelez India-owned health drink brand over high sugar content in it.

Amid the controversy on Cadbury’s Bournvita, the Bureau Of Indian Standards on April 19 said that it hadn’t received any complaint against the Mondelez India-owned health drink brand over high sugar content in it. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of the Bureau Of Indian Standards, during an event, said that the standards regulatory body would act once a complaint is filed.

Tiwari’s remarks come against the backdrop of a video by a social media influencer Revant Himatsingka who claimed that Bournvita has high sugar content.
CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as well to understand its stance on the issue and is awaiting its response.
While Himatsingka has deleted his video, Bournvita has rebuffed the allegation and termed the video posted by him as "unscientific", which "distorted facts and made false and negative inferences".
Himatsingka had deleted the video after he was served a legal notice by the company, but it was widely circulated on the social media platform putting the confectionery major in a tizzy.
Also Read: Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks
The Director General of the Bureau Of Indian Standards made his comments over the Bournvita drink while addressing a press conference on "Green Standards: Efforts of BIS to address Sustainability.”
Tiwari said that a carbon credit trading framework had been laid down and the process to develop standards for it is underway.
HE added that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India (MoEF) have been told not to allow anyone to certify that they're producing biodegradable plastic.
Also Read: Woman warns of hearing loss as COVID-19 symptom | How common is it
There's no way to certify biodegradable plastic, it's a misleading advertisement if anyone does so, he said, adding that the licenses for compostable plastic rely on the producer collecting plastic for disposal.
He went on to say that non-renewable resources of Limestone can be replaced with fly ash and slag in construction and standards are being set for it. The problem is the disposal of fly ash can be resolved through the use of concrete blocks, he said.
Meanwhile, the Bureau Of Indian Standards has received consumer complaints of coaching institutes claiming record selections in civil services, he said.
