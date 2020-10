Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. It is the same when it comes to valuations of companies. A market exists primarily because of such divergence of views—else there would never be a buyer or seller and no share transactions. And Vedanta’s delisting exercise brought this divergence to the fore with a floor price of a share set at Rs 87.50 and stakeholders like Life Insurance Corporation of India pegging the true value at Rs 320 per share. Today, the stock quotes at Rs 95, after the run-up ahead of the failed delisting. So, what’s the fair price for the share?

To be true, there is no fair or unfair price of a share. The price at which you can buy/sell the stock is the fair price at that point in time, for all practical purposes—because there are myriad factors that go into determining it. But let’s first look at the divergence in views on Vedanta’s stock price, and why the interests of stakeholders are conflicted.

THE CONFLICT OF INTERESTS

THE VEDANTA MCAP - DIVIDEND EQUATION Income FY20 FY19 2 Yr Div Mcap Mcap/Avg Div Income Interest & Dividend 2,597 5,947 8,544 35,313 8.27x

MARKET VALUE Particulars Vedanta HZL Stake (%) 50.14 64.92 Mcap 35,592 88,870 Value of Holding 17,846 57,694

Amounts in Rs cr

It is also possible that the promoters were more than a little upset over how the shares of their company, Vedanta, have been valued by the market—trading at a significant discount to the market value of even its holding in Hindustan Zinc.

Direct control over Hindustan Zinc would have given easy access to the large cash pool of the company of about Rs 20,000 crore net of debt. And getting the zinc maker to pay heftier dividends would likely be par for the course, as long as it didn’t impair the company’s financial position, as the Government with a near 30% stake can also do with the money.

Large investors in the company clearly saw this for what it was—an attempt to buy out public shareholders cheap—and stymied the attempt. But that hasn’t left the small investor any better off. The stock price, which hit a high of Rs 136.90 before the delisting exercise has now receded to Rs 95. And brokerages aren’t projecting a valuation of anywhere near the Rs 320, but mostly near ~Rs 120. Why’s that?

MARKET UNDERVALUES HOLDINGS

While the undervaluation of Vedanta’s holding in Hindustan Zinc might appear quite severe, holdings of companies are generally valued well below par by the market. One reason for this is, of course, the tax incidence on any sale of shares by a holding company before the final payout to shareholders. The other is the monetization factor. The likelihood of a stake being monetized (or a monetization event) within a reasonable timeframe, or the unlikelihood of it, determines the extent of value the market is willing to ascribe to it. Hence, where there is little likelihood of monetization, the discount to market valuation is steep and vice versa.

THE VALUE OF HDFC'S HOLDINGS Company Name Mcap Stake (%) Holding Value HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. 49,075 52.69 25,858 HDFC Bank Ltd. 6,65,810 26.02 1,73,244 HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd. 1,15,070 50.14 57,696 Total 2,56,797

VALUE OF HDFC'S HOLDINGS CAPTURED IN MCAP Particulars Amount (Rs cr) HDFC Mcap 3,56,781 Subsidiary/Associate Share of Mcap 2,56,797 Residual Mcap 99,984 Networth (FY20) 86,158 Implied Residual P/BV 1.16 Canfin Home P/BV 2.91 LIC Housing Finance P/BV 0.8 Avg Peer P/BV 1.9 HDFC at Canfin P/BV 2,50,720 HDFC at avg LIC HFC P/BV 68,926 Residual Value (at Canfin valuation) 1,06,061 Residual Value (at LIC HFC valuation) 2,87,855 Valuation Discount of Listed Holdings (Canfin) 58.7 Valuation Discount of Listed Holdings (LIC HFC) -12.1

Amounts in Rs cr

VALUE OF GRASIM'S HOLDINGS vs VALUATION Company Name Mcap Stake Holding Value Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. 14,620 54.23 7,928 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. 10,642 11.29 1,201 Hindalco Industries Ltd. 40,411 3.92 1,584 Ultratech Cement Ltd. 1,29,299 57.28 74,062 Vodafone Idea Ltd. 23,074 11.55 2,665 Total 87,442 Grasim Mcap 50,812 Residual Mcap -36,630

Amounts in Rs cr

In Vedanta’s case too, the company’s valuation has been less than the value of its holding in just Hindustan Zinc since 2019. At Hindustan Zinc’s current market capitalization of Rs 89,500 crore, the value of Vedanta’s holding of 64.92 percent is Rs 58,000 crore, which exceeds Vedanta’s market capitalization of Rs 35,000 crore.

VEDANTA'S KEY SUBSIDIARIES Company Stake (%) Hindustan Zinc 64.9 BALCO 51 Zinc International 100 Electrosteel Steels 95.5 Talwandi Power 100

While this may seem like a stark undervaluation, there are some valid concerns that are weighing on the valuation. Most importantly, what action the Group takes, now that the delisting has failed, to raise money to pay off its debt.

Here there are two easily apparent options: get Vedanta Ltd to pay higher dividends (equitable for shareholders) or to lend it money (which again will need to be returned from dividend accruals). The other, by virtue of its parent not having too many other sources for significant cash, is the Group leverage, which implicitly needs to be serviced with the resources of Vedanta Ltd.

VEDANTA DEBT SERVICING ABILITY Vedanta HZL Vedanta ex-HZL FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 Operating Cash Flow 19,298 23,754 6,621 8,781 12,677 14,973 Interest 5,322 6,009 170 208 5,152 5,801 OCF Minus Interest 13,976 17,745 6,451 8,573 7,525 9,172 Capex (ex-Acquisitons) 7,814 8,942 3,637 3,400 4,177 5,542 Free Cash after Interest 6,162 8,803 2,814 5,173 3,348 3,630 Total Net Debt (LT+ST) 12,640 21,160 -20,546 -16,009 33,186 37,169 Total Net Debt/FCAI 9.91 10.24

This raises the question: what should those holding the Vedanta stock do now?

UPCYCLE AND DIVIDEND HOPE

Investors in Vedanta need to be clear about a few things. First, the nature of its business is cyclical, and therefore it is unlikely to compound money over time in a linear fashion. Second, the company could often find itself in prickly situations—like the shutdown of its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu or the suspension of iron ore mining in Goa—because the nature of the mining business invites opposition from varied interest groups like environmentalists and social workers, besides the regulatory tangles. As a consequence, advocacy and lobbying to further or protect their interests is part of regular business practice. Governance, therefore, needs to be seen in the context of the business challenges—it is the nature of the beast. And this limits the multiples that would be ascribed to earnings for such companies.

That said, in Vedanta’s case today, there are a couple of reasons for hope. First, as per a report prepared by governance research firm SES, Vedanta’s dividend policy requires that it distribute all dividends received from Hindustan Zinc to its shareholders. And given that it has not passed on ~Rs 4,500 crore of dividend received in the last fiscal so far, and the Hindustan Zinc board is set to consider an interim dividend at its board meeting on October 20, there could be a dividend bonanza round the corner.

The other reason for hope, is that the industry could be near the start of an upcycle, and historical stock prices suggest that while the returns over long periods—point to point may be disappointing, cyclicals tend to deliver superlative returns during upcycles. So, if the industry fortunes do really turn, shareholders may get an opportunity to cash out with some gains from here.

STOCK RETURNS (%) Period Vedanta HZL 5 Yr CAGR -1.01 11.13 3 Yr CAGR -34.09 -12.32 Feb '16 to Feb '18 (2 Yr CAGR) 116.1 59.7

In general, though, investors should avoid investing in holding companies without clear monetization plans, as they rarely deliver healthy returns. In case of Vedanta, for instance, investors would have been better off investing in Hindustan Zinc.

For now, the odds seem to favour investors staying put in Vedanta. Don’t expect the stock to scale to Rs 320 anytime soon. I’d be surprised if it does.