Businesses often go through phases of struggle. Some recover and grow much stronger and bigger. Others fall by the wayside.

In my February 6 piece “There's value beyond the catch-up trade”, I’d put the spotlight on companies that had fared well in the nine months of the current fiscal and were attractively valued on a free-cash-flow to market capitalization basis.

While some top IT players like HCL Technologies and TechMahindra made their way to the list, the clear topper was eClerx. However, as I had said then, more study was needed to get a better sense of why the stock was available at the deep value.

Turns out this is because of the high risk to future earnings. That’s not to say it isn’t worth a wager. Here’s something to chew on.

The digital push

In a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18, Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan said that the digital transformation across industries will expand the total addressable market for outsourcing.

He went on to add: “The trends that we are seeing are a reflection of change being driven by almost every enterprise across the globe, across industries and that change is around attempting to embrace digital technologies and analytical technologies to transform themselves and the way they run. While that was a change that we were all seeing in the world prior to the pandemic, the pandemic has only accelerated it, compressed timelines. We think it is going to last for quite a few years, there is a lot of change that is expected, there is opportunity to drive that change, there is a lot of technology embracing and the pandemic has changed a number of paradigms.”

Sounds very familiar to what all the IT Services majors have been saying, doesn’t it? Well, digital is being seen as a big tailwind for IT Enabled Services (ITES) too. And if there are a few good years ahead for the industry, one wonders if that is enough time for companies like eClerx who are emerging from a difficult period to get their business back on track.

Recent estimates suggest that the Indian IT-ITES industry could grow to about $350 billion by 2025 from near $190 billion at the end of fiscal ended March 2020 (FY20). Of this, ITES is expected to account for $50-55 billion by 2025.

A rough patch

It hasn’t been all hunky dory for eClerx the past few years. After posting a record profit of Rs 350 crore in 2017 it has seen a steady decline in profits to just over Rs 200 crore in FY20. Expectedly, its return on equity has also plunged from a high of 49.9 percent to 15.8 percent.

Revenues too have been largely flat. The reason, we learn is that the company lost 3 of its top clients due to them being acquired or opting for in-sourcing—not necessarily a reflection on its quality of services. Some clients also renegotiated rates, trimming margins. Its onshore consulting gambit also failed.

Following this, eClerx embarked on an effort to build capabilities in managed services, analytics and automation. It also set up an R&D centre precisely towards this end.

We learn that the big risk today for traditional outsourcing enterprises today is the emergence of RPA (Robotic Process Automation)—use of bots and AI to complete tasks faster and cheaply. So, this investment should prove useful.

Glimmers of hope

INTERIM-PERFORMANCE Company Name eClerx Services FY20-ROE (%) 15.78 Rev QoQ % 7.68 Op Profit QoQ% 1.90 Rev-9M YoY% 3.08 Op Profit-9M YoY% 31.29 FCF/Mcap% (FY20) 8.69

SEGMENTS REVENUE SHARE Customer Support (call centre, CRM, analytics) 20% Digital (marketing, ecomm, analytics, ops & finance, creatives) 40% Financial Markets (derivatives support, cash securities ops, compliance, analytics, tech products) 40%

A key concern for the ITES industry has been the high attrition rates ranging from 30-to-60 percent. And while some had predicted doomsday for the industry in the early 2000s seeing this, the industry has grown and flourished. This peculiar phenomenon, that most baulk at is due to the nature of the beast.

ITES players hire mostly fresh graduates and walk-ins—there isn’t a high bar. The base of the organization pyramid in the industry is very wide and flat, but the funnel narrows sharply as you move up the ladder.

This is also why the most common angst among staffers—we found on ITES industry employee rating sites—are low pay hikes and few promotions. And this leads to movements within the industry or out of it every couple of years by the workers.

Inorganic fillip

Late last year, eClerx acquired Personiv, a deal it had been working on for months that got delayed due to COVID, for $34 million (~Rs 250 crore). The Austin, Texas based company with about 2000 employees a strong accounting services practice and call centre in the Philippines is a good fit for the company.

The traditional BPO nature of the organization, 100 percent offshore and no managed services, offers eClerx an opportunity to enhance value and grow the business by leveraging its capabilities in automation and analytics. The business is also expected to be value accretive and is seen adding over $30 million (~Rs 220 crore) to revenues in FY21, resulting in over 14 percent growth in its topline.

But don’t expect any more acquisitions in the near term. At least none are planned. The company would like to focus on generating more value from Personiv in the near future.

Confidence boosters

The way things stand at present, there does seem to be promise in eClerx, even though the risks are evident. What gives confidence beyond the numbers are a few other facts.

The company is owned and managed to by industry professionals, Priyadarshan Mundhra and Anjan Malik, both of whom own a 26.8 percent stake each. It counts noted foreign portfolio investors (18.6 percent stake) and mutual funds (12.8 percent) among its shareholders.

Also, like several IT services players it has been giving money back to shareholders—it completed its last Rs 110 crore buyback in July 2020 at Rs 550 per share.

GEOGRAPHY MIX North America 66% Europe 28% RoW 6%

But what gives the most confidence is the deep value at which the business quotes: at the current market capitalization of Rs 3,400 crore the company’s FY20 free-cash-flow yield is 8.7 percent.

That might tilt the scales for a business that has traditionally seen a significant discount in valuations to its IT services peers. There’s multi-bagger potential here, but also be well aware that any failure to deliver can see value erode equally swiftly.