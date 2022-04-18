Technology and services provider Bosch India on Monday said it has achieved a significant milestone of locally producing 10-million Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) units for passenger vehicles at its Chakan facility near Pune.

The milestone has been achieved despite the slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

The company had introduced the ABS for passenger cars in 1978 and since then, it has developed its ABS further to offer smaller, lighter, and more powerful systems.

Bosch first introduced ABS in India in 2005 and ESP in 2009 followed by the inauguration of its Chakan plant in 2010, initiating the localisation of ABS and ESP systems.

Having grown from the first locally produced ABS unit in 2010, to one-million ABS and ESP units in 2014, 5-million in 2018, and 10 million in 2022, Bosch was ready and prepared to address the increased demand even before the ABS legislation for passenger vehicles came into effect, the company said.

"Bosch has had a remarkable run in India over the last 100 years, and the milestone of producing 10 million ABS and ESP units locally at our plant in Chakan serves as a testament to our commitment to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat" Avinash Chintawar, Managing Director of Bosch Chassis Systems India Pvt Ltd, said.

The latest generation 9.3 ABS and ESP units were introduced in 2019 and are currently being produced at Chakan along with local engineering support for all our customers in India, it added. Noting that the better a vehicle is equipped with safety systems like ABS and ESP, the safer it will be when out on the roads.

Throughout this journey, Bosch said its accident research teams have extensively studied Indian roads to identify the root cause of accidents and determining the impact of technology in saving lives.

According to studies conducted by Bosch's accident research team in India, ABS can reduce relevant car accidents by 20 percent while ESP units can prevent up to 80 percent of car skidding incidents.