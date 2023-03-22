Bosch appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director

Mudlapur has over 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group, and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Bosch. He will succeed Soumitra Bhattacharya who will be retiring from Bosch India effective June 30, 2023.

Engineering company, Bosch on Wednesday said it has re-designated and appointed Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director of the company for a term up to 3 years from July 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.

He will succeed Soumitra Bhattacharya who will be retiring from Bosch India effective June 30, 2023, after 28 years of service in various capacities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mudlapur has over 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group, and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Bosch.

Previously, he was regional president and managing director of Bosch Automotive Electronics. Prior to serving Bosch, Mudalpur has worked for over 14 years with NXP Semiconductors, an electronic company.

The company also re-designated and appointed Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director of the company from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders, Bosch said.

The company further announced that Soumitra Bhattacharya will be retiring as Managing Director of the Company from the close of office hours of June 30, 2023. Bhattacharya was associated with the Company since 1995 and has worked in the areas of Finance, Accounts and Controlling.

Bhattacharya also served as Commercial Director of Robert Bosch, Turkey, & Vice President responsible for the Commercial and administrative functions at the company’s Plants at Nashik and Jaipur.

Stocks of Bosch settled at Rs 18,410 apiece when the market closed. Additionally, the stock has been up nearly 7 percent this year.

