Riding on the surge in demand over the past two quarters, German home appliances maker Bosch and Siemens is drawing up ambitious plans to become a formidable premium home appliance player in India.

When the world worked from home throughout the COVID19 pandemic in 2020, the demand for home appliances shot up within months of the lockdown. People began cooking more at home due to fears of infection and as a result, the demand for refrigerators, mixer grinders, and dishwashers among others shot up. Bosch and Siemens said it registered its best-ever growth, nearly 25 percent, in the appliances segment in 2020.

“This was the best year ever for BSH not just in India, but across the world. After zero turnover in April, we were worried about a 20-25 percent de-growth, but the business pulled up so well that we saw good growth over 2019 as well. From June to December we recorded over 40 percent growth. People were looking for premium quality appliances,” Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances said.

The growth was led by mixer grinders, front-load washing machines and dishwashers. According to Bahl, the company sold over 1.5 lakh units of mixer grinders, around 2.5 lakh units of front-load washing machines and nearly 55,000 units of dishwashers. Mixer grinders, he says, contributed to over 55 percent of their sales.

The growth trajectory, Bahl says continues into 2021. The company expects the growth of 35-40 percent in January to March quarter, and over 50 percent growth in the following quarter.

Enthused by the demand in 2020, the company has now lined up launches across product segments in 2021. BSH will be foraying into categories such as standalone hoods, chimneys and cooktops. From August 2021, the company plans to launch over 25 models of chimneys and hoods with premium features such as auto cleaning, and various models of cooktops and gas burners.

“According to a consumer survey, gas burners are the first product any Indian buyer purchases when they buy or renovate a home. So we are launching four models of this at very competitive prices. We will be producing this in Chennai, and have set up a production line for this as well,” Bahl said.

The company also plans on launching several new models of front-loading washing machines, 8-9 new models in the above 8-kg washing machine segment, and over 25 new models of refrigerators, where it also plans to foray into the frost-free segment.

Apart from the chimneys and hoods, the company will be producing all the other home appliances in India at its Chennai plant that it set up last year at an investment of Rs 300 crore.

“We want to be a significant player in the consumer durable segment. People know Bosch appliances now as a washing machine company or a built-in appliances company. We want to change that image to a big home appliance company. But we will not move away from being a premium player, but we want to enter every India household with premium products, but far superior quality,” he said.

The company is also planning to expand its luxury home appliances segment with its luxury brand Gaggenau. It has opened an experience centre in Mumbai for customers to try these products out. “We will be having a high focus on the premium and luxury segment. We opened the experience centre UnserHaus, and we want to expand the retail network for Gaggenau. Earlier we were only focused on projects and select kitchen dealers, but now we want to take the brand to the next level. We are looking at 150-200 percent growth in Gaggenau this year and will be expanding the retail network across the major 10-15 cities,” Bahl added.

Despite ambitious growth plans, the company says that inventory, supply chain and input cost pressures continue to impact costs of the company. BSH, which saw an input cost pressure of over 5 percent already hiked prices of its appliances by 2 percent and could take another 2-3 percent hike should costs pressures remain.