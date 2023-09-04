CNBC TV18
Bonus Share Announcement: After rising 1,800% in a year, this switchgear company is now rewarding shareholders

RMC Switchgears will issue one bonus share to existing shareholders for every two shares they hold as of the record date.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 5:25:02 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Shares of RMC Switchgears Ltd. ended at a 5 percent upper circuit on Friday after the company announced a bonus issue of shares just minutes before closing of trade on Monday.

The company will issue one bonus share to existing shareholders for every two shares they hold as of the record date. The bonus shares will be issued out of the share premium amount available as of March 31, 2023.
RMC Switchgears will credit the bonus shares within two months from the date of approval from its board of directors, that is before October 31, 2023.
This is the first bonus issue of equity shares that the company has announced. Record date for the bonus issue is yet to be specified.
RMC Switchgears is primarily engatged in the business of designing and manufacturing of enclosures of energy meters, LT / HT distribution boxes and panels, junction boxes, feeder pillars and other power distribution and circuit protection switchgears, made from mild and stainless steel.
For the year ending March 2023, the company reported sales of Rs 125 crore, from Rs 41.56 crore in the year ending March 2022.
Shares of RMC Switchgears have risen 210 percent so far in 2023. Over the last one year, the stock has gone up by a whopping 1,800 percent! The company, as of closing on Monday, had a market capitalisation of over Rs 550 crore.
