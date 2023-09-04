Bonus Share Announcement: After rising 1,800% in a year, this switchgear company is now rewarding shareholders

2 Min Read
Shares of RMC Switchgears Ltd. ended at a 5 percent upper circuit on Friday after the company announced a bonus issue of shares just minutes before closing of trade on Monday.
The company will issue one bonus share to existing shareholders for every two shares they hold as of the record date. The bonus shares will be issued out of the share premium amount available as of March 31, 2023.
RMC Switchgears will credit the bonus shares within two months from the date of approval from its board of directors, that is before October 31, 2023.
This is the first bonus issue of equity shares that the company has announced. Record date for the bonus issue is yet to be specified.
RMC Switchgears is primarily engatged in the business of designing and manufacturing of enclosures of energy meters, LT / HT distribution boxes and panels, junction boxes, feeder pillars and other power distribution and circuit protection switchgears, made from mild and stainless steel.
For the year ending March 2023, the company reported sales of Rs 125 crore, from Rs 41.56 crore in the year ending March 2022.
Shares of RMC Switchgears have risen 210 percent so far in 2023. Over the last one year, the stock has gone up by a whopping 1,800 percent! The company, as of closing on Monday, had a market capitalisation of over Rs 550 crore.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Oil India board okays Rs 1,738-crore equity investment in Northeast gas distribution venture
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
BHEL bags order for India's largest multipurpose hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh
Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read
VE Commercial Vehicles faces export challenges amid South Asian market pressures, says MD & CEO
Sept 4, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Whiteland Corporation partners with Shapoorji Pallonji E&C for new residential projects
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read