The Bombay High Court has granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction to Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in a suit filed by the company against the advertisements of Sebamed that had claimed that its cleansing bar had the perfect PH for sensitive skin.

In their advertisement, Sebamed had claimed that Dove, Lux and Pears, the soap brands that HUL has been marketing for decades, had higher PH, which harmed sensitive skin.

Sebamed claimed Dove has a PH level of 7, while that of Pears, Santoor and Lux is the same as that of detergent bar Rin (10).