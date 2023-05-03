Bombay Burmah shares fall over 6% as group firm Go First seeks debt resolution process

2 Min(s) Read
The Wadia group company holds a 32.61 percent stake in Go First.
Shares of Wadia group company Bombay Burmah Trading Corp Ltd. dropped more than 6 percent in early trade on Wednesday after Go First airline, filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corp informed bourses that Go Airlines(India) Ltd, which operates Go First airline, has filed a Suo Moto application
for initiation of resolution proceedings under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016(Code) before NCLT Delhi.