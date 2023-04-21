Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes buys 1.36 lakh shares of MOS Utility

The Sri Lankan model actress, who began her acting career with Sujoy Ghosh's box office bomb "Aladin" in 2009, bought shares at the rate of Rs 95.41, according to the bulk deal data available with the exchange.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday bought 1.36 lakh shares of MOS Utility Ltd, a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2B and B2B2C segments based in Mumbai.

Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022. Fernandez was not arrested in the case.

The Sri Lankan national, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED’s earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

Incorporated in 2009, MOS Utility provides business opportunities to shopkeepers, retailers, students, housewives, professionals, and insurance agents to start their own online digital service business with the intention to promote the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Through its platform, network partners can provide services such as banking, travel, insurance, entertainment, and more. Chirag Shah, Kurjibhai Rupareliya, and Sky Occean Infrastructure Ltd are the promoters of the company.