Aman Gupta's boAt withdraws IPO plans, to raise Rs 500 crore

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The investment will enable the company to accelerate its plans to attain leadership in the smartwatches category.

    Imagine Marketing Ltd, boAt's parent company, has announced that the company would raise Rs 500 crore from its existing shareholder to fuel the expansion of its business and was postponing its initial public offering (IPO) plans.

    According to guidelines, boAt was allowed to raise Rs 180 crore before IPO but the company is raising more than Rs 500 crore of equity, so it has "proactively" withdrawn its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), according to a statement from the company.
    boAt clarified that it is likely to reconsider IPO plans in the next 12-18 months.
    "The company is raising Rs 500 crore from its existing shareholder, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund and new investor Malabar Investments," the company said in a press release.
    Also Read: DCX Systems' IPO worth up to Rs 500 crore to hit Street soon — here's all you need to know
    The investment, the company said, would enable it to accelerate its plans to attain leadership in the smartwatches category, scale up its business across channels and geographies, strengthen its category leadership within audio, enhance its R&D and design capabilities, and support building a local manufacturing ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative.
    The funds have been raised via private placement through preference shares, the company stated.
    Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, said the company had established clear leadership in the core personal audio category and is the No.2 player globally in earwear.
    "It is a matter of pride that a brand born in India is ranked amongst the top brands in the world. We now want to make smartwatches our second core and will replicate the boAt digital playbook to become global leaders in this category as well," he said.
    He said the funding would allow the firm to invest significantly to disrupt the smartwatch space with more innovative products.
