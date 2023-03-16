Boat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta steps up as CEO

In February 2021, Gambhir became the CEO of boAt, having previously served as the Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Consumers Products.

Earwear brand Boat on Thursday announced that its current CEO, Vivek Gambhir, has been promoted to the position of Chairman. Meanwhile, Sameer Mehta, who co-founded Boat, will assume the role of CEO and Managing Director.

As the new Chairman, Gambhir will provide guidance and direction to the leadership team in key areas such as strategy, organizational development, culture, and future growth plans. His role will involve supporting the team in charting a clear roadmap for the organisation's growth and development.

Gambhir expressed his pride in the fact that boAt, a brand that originated in India, has become a leading company in multiple categories in India.

"We are now the number two company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of boAt, under the co-founders’ visionary leadership," he said.

In February 2021, Gambhir became the CEO of boAt, having previously served as the Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Consumers Products.

"In early 2021, we approached Vivek to join and guide us in our scaling-up journey and prepare us to think and act like a bigger company rather than as a start-up. The past several years have been a period of significant learning and growth with Aman and I working closely with Vivek to run the company," Mehta said.

