Blue Star forays into the railway electrification business, bags order worth Rs 575 crores

Blue Star forays into the Railway Electrification space, wins four orders worth Rs 575 crores from West Central Railway; CORE; & Metro Railway, Kolkata. Company has previously contributed to the Metro Rail segment in India for air conditioning & tunnel ventilation works.

Company has got 2 orders for the design, supply, erection, testing, & commissioning of 132/55 kV traction substation, Sectioning Posts (SPs) & Sub-Sectioning posts (SSPs) of 2X25 kV for the Gangapur City to Ramganjmandi section & for the Nagda-Kota section of Kota division, West Central Railway to raise of the speed to up to 160 kmph on BCTNDLS route. (Mission Raftaar of Indian Railways) from Kota Division of West Central Railways.

Another order is for the design, and erection, and commissioning of traction substations & switching posts in Pradhankhanta - Manpur Section of Dhanbad Division and Manpur Deendayal Upadhyay Section of Deendayal Upadhyay Division of East Central Railway for raising the speed to 160 kmph from Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE). The Fourth order is for the commissioning of the 750 V DC substation & upgradation of the power supply system at Geetanjali & Esplanade, renovation of the Noapara Traction substation of Metro Railway Kolkata from Metro Railway, Kolkata.

‘Railways being one of the key focus areas of the Indian Government, we are glad that we are contributing towards the growth and development of the railway's infrastructure in India. Blue Star, with its superior project management expertise and experience in working on various HVAC&R and MEP projects, is in a perfect place to leverage the growing opportunities in the Railway Electrification space’ B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star says.

B Thiagarajan in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on March 13 said that they will stick to their guidance of achieving a 15 percent market share by 2025 & expects the B2B segment to grow by 30 percent this year.

Blue Star shares have recovered more than 2 percent following reports of order win & are up nearly 2 percent in today’s session & this week. Co reported a strong Q3 retaining its margin & seeing an almost 16 percent rise in its operating profit.