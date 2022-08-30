By CNBCTV18.com

Mini BLS International shares have given great results to its shareholders. In the year so far the shares have gained over 160 percent.

Buy / Sell BLS Internation share TRADE

Shares of IT service provider company BLS International Services Ltd zoomed over 18 percent in the early morning trade on Tuesday, August 30, after news of global financial services firm Nomura Singapore Ltd buying a stake in the IT company.

Nomura Singapore acquired 11 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share.

At 11:59 am, shares of the IT service provider company were trading at Rs 262. A 14.9 percent upside from the previous close on the BSE.

BLS International shares have given great results to its shareholders. In the year so far the shares have gained over 160 percent.

The finances

The IT company stocks reported strong earnings for the April-June quarter. Operational revenue stood at Rs 272.8, an increase of 52 percent from Rs 178.5 in the corresponding period a year ago.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, stood at Rs 31.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. In the April-June quarter last year it stood at Rs 18.8 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 30.7 crore compared to Rs 20.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Additionally, the business acquired Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL). With the acquisition of an 88.71 percent ownership in ZMPL, BLS became SBI's biggest business correspondent (BC) in all of India.