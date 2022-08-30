    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    BLS International zooms after Nomura buys stake in IT company

    BLS International zooms after Nomura buys stake in IT company

    BLS International zooms after Nomura buys stake in IT company
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    BLS International shares have given great results to its shareholders. In the year so far the shares have gained over 160 percent.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell BLS Internation share

    TRADE
    Shares of IT service provider company BLS International Services Ltd zoomed over 18 percent in the early morning trade on Tuesday, August 30, after news of global financial services firm Nomura Singapore Ltd buying a stake in the IT company.
    Nomura Singapore acquired 11 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share.
    At 11:59 am, shares of the IT service provider company were trading at Rs 262. A 14.9 percent upside from the previous close on the BSE.
    BLS International shares have given great results to its shareholders. In the year so far the shares have gained over 160 percent.
    The finances
    The IT company stocks reported strong earnings for the April-June quarter. Operational revenue stood at Rs 272.8, an increase of 52 percent from Rs 178.5 in the corresponding period a year ago.
    ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland surges 3% as CV maker adds 2 models to 'Dost' range
    EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, stood at Rs 31.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. In the April-June quarter last year it stood at Rs 18.8 crore.
    Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 30.7 crore compared to Rs 20.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
    Additionally, the business acquired Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL). With the acquisition of an 88.71 percent ownership in ZMPL, BLS became SBI's biggest business correspondent (BC) in all of India.
    Catch all live updates of the market in CNBCTV18.com's market blog.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BLS InternationalBLS International ServicesIndian IT stocks

    Previous Article

    KIMS stock up as hospital chain expands Maharashtra footprint with Nagpur foray

    Next Article

    realme Revolution: From India To Global 4 Years Of realme

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng