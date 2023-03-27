BLS International inks contract with Polish embassy in Manila for visa outsourcing services

Under the pact, the New Delhi-headquartered company will be processing 20,000 applications annually and opening offices in Manila and Cebu, it said in a statement.

IT services management company BLS International Services on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the Embassy of Poland in Manila to offer visa outsourcing services.

"We are especially excited about signing this contract with the Polish government as it commences our association with them and we are very positive about participating in their upcoming tenders worldwide. Additionally, the rising demand for last-minute getaways, combined with the ease of travel, will make it a win-win situation for all,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, of BLS International.

Last month, the company signed an agreement with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide outsourcing of attestation and apostille services.

In its quarterly earnings report for the third quarter, the company's profit surged nearly 80 percent to Rs 50.7 crore against Rs 28.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Margin also improved to 15.1 percent against 11.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

Stocks of BLS International were trading at Rs 151.55 apiece, down nearly 1 percent, at 2:33 pm.

