Bloomberg, Quint to no longer co-produce content

Bloomberg Media and Quintillion Media will restructure their partnership in India and will no longer co-produce content, the companies announced on Tuesday. The two, however, will continue to distribute Bloomberg content in India through a license agreement.

“The companies have ended their equity joint venture in favor of a new content license agreement,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media, said, "While we have mutually decided to shift the focus of our work together, Bloomberg Media remains committed to our presence in India and look forward to a continued relationship with Quint."

Bloomberg Media is the world’s leading multi-platform media company for business and finance and Quintillion Media is part of Quint Digital Media Limited, which is one of India’s fastest growing digital content companies. The two companies’ joint venture BloombergQuint was launched in 2017.

The site combined Bloomberg’s global leadership in business and financial news and data, with Quintillion Media’s expertise in the Indian market and digital news delivery, according to Bloomberg’s statement.

“Even as our terms of engagement with Bloomberg Media have changed, we look forward to imparting a new energy and spirit to the new website,” said Raghav Bahl, co-founder, Quintillion Media.