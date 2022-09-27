    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Blockchain-based data privacy firm VeriSmart acquires AI communication platform DolphinChat

    Blockchain-based data privacy firm VeriSmart acquires AI communication platform DolphinChat

    By Vijay Anand

    Blockchain-based data exchange platform VeriSmart has announced that it is acquiring Delhi-based Conversational AI platform, DolphinChat (formerly CivilCops). VeriSmart will be investing $4 million in the DolphinChat platform over the next 24 months. DolphinChat’s core team will be joining VeriSmart, a press release said.
    “DolphinChat platform will get access to millions of consumers that are part of VeriSmart’s industry consortiums. VeriSmart is rapidly growing and DolphinChat will only strengthen their overall proposition to enterprises” said Ashish Sharma, Founder and CEO of DolphinChat.
    DolphinChat, launched in 2017 by Ashish Sharma and Kusha Kohli with backing from Orbit Startups, and angel investors Dhianu Das & Dr. Ritesh Malik, develops AI-based chatbots and voice assistants for enterprises & SMBs.
    The platform has onboarded United Nations, D2C e-commerce brands, state governments, banks and telcos, the release added.
    "VeriSmart is on a mission to help organisations to realize the true potential of their data along with ensuring end-user privacy. VeriSmart is an end-to-end Identity & Data Access Management Platform that is working with the top Banks & Telecoms in India like Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and  Bharti Airtel. The company has seen a growth of 450 percent in the Monthly Net Revenue over the last three quarters and is now planning expansion to two more geographies," the releaase added.
    “The integration of DolphinChat’s omnichannel communication layer will help extend VeriSmart’s functionality to manage end-consumer consent for data use in our Data Exchange Consortiums more efficiently," Saurabh Gupta, Founder & CEO of VeriSmart, added.
    VeriSmart says it is powering more than 500,000 daily transactions, with $6 million in transactions each month.
    “Having worked with both companies since their early days, we are excited about this development," said William Bao Bean, Managing Director of Orbit Startups.
