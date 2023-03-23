Blockchain company Yudiz Solutions files draft papers for IPO with NSE Emerge

Narnolia Financial Services Limited is the merchant banker for the IPO is and also the lead manager to the issue whereas Delhi based IPO Consultants, Pro Legal Solutions and Longview Research and Advisory Services are the advisors to the issue.

Yudiz Solutions Limited — a blockchain, artificial intelligence and game development company has filed draft papers for IPO with the NSE Emerge.

Yudiz Solutions will also be the next company after to list IPO Nazara Technologies Ltd. in the gaming space. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 27,17,600 equity shares.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on NSE’s SME Platform (NSE Emerge). The company said it is raising funds for developing new products and technology, enhancement, branding and marketing. Moreover, it will explore technology companies for acquisitions in India and abroad, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

The IPO will make Yudiz to publicly enlist in the market.

Narnolia Financial Services Limited is the merchant banker for the IPO is and also the lead manager to the issue whereas Delhi based IPO Consultants, Pro Legal Solutions and Longview Research and Advisory Services are the advisors to the issue.

Incorporated in 2011, the company is headed by Chairman Bharat Patel, MD Pratik Patel, & CEO Chirag Leuva. The company comprises a team of 400+ young minds and claims to deliver over 6000+ projects for clients globally.

Of late, the company has collaborated with one of India's biggest telecommunication companies to implement trending technologies and innovative advancement in the gaming and advertising industry.