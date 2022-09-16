    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Blinkit rides on Unicorn to deliver Apple products in minutes

    Blinkit rides on Unicorn to deliver Apple products in minutes

    Blinkit rides on Unicorn to deliver Apple products in minutes
    By Sangam Singh

    Fast delivery service is only available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Last week, Apple launched iPhone 14 lineup along with three new Apple watches and second-generation AirPods Pro. This time Indian users will be able to get their hands on the iPhone 14 on the same day as the US users.

    Blinkit has announced its partnership with Unicorn to deliver iPhones and other Apple accessories within minutes.
    Blinkit's tie-up with Unicorn marks the first time Apple products are made available to customers on a quick-commerce platform, where they can get their hands on iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within minutes.
    However, this service is only available in Delhi and Mumbai for now.
    "iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with Unicorn to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now," Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa said.
    Last week, Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 14 lineup along with three new Apple watches and second-generation AirPods Pro.
    This time Indian users will be able to get their hands on the iPhone 14 on the same day as the US users, with all the models will be available for pre-order.
