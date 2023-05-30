Blinkit to Ixigo: Here is how top brands ride big on IPL 2023 final frenzy

Top brands like Zomato, Swiggy and Ixigo among others did not miss the opportunity to encash the frenzy over the IPL final match. Pizza Hut shared a delightful tweet as soon as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a big draw for prominent brands due to its mass appeal. Brands prefer advertising their products in a way that is connected to the hugely popular tournament. This ensures that their product’s advertisement reaches millions of people who are following the tournament on social media. Companies leverage their big marketing budgets to crank out some eye-catching social media ads.

This year was no different as fans were treated to dozens of amusing ads on social media.

The IPL 2023 has concluded with a blockbuster final, which was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night. Chennai Super Kings became the winner of the IPL 2023 season beating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match.

Top brands like Zomato, Swiggy and Ixigo among others did not miss the opportunity to encash the frenzy over the IPL final match.

Pizza Hut shared a delightful tweet as soon as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title. The fast-food chain wrote, “Chennai Super Kings, jeetna koi aapse seekhe! You have Delivered Khushi Dil Khol Ke! Congratulations.”

Pizza Hut’s main rival, Domino’s, was not far behind in congratulating the newly-crowned IPL Champions. Dominos tweeted, “Always a golden delight to see the kings in yellow win!” Dominos promoted its corn pizza in a tweet.

Online travel portal Ixigo promoted their product in a very smart way after the IPL final. Ixigo applauded Ravindra Jadeja for hitting the winning runs and congratulated Chennai Super Kings “for taking off with the trophy.”

Online pharmacy Netmeds tweeted, “Come rain or shine, we're always rooting for good health and great winnings!”

Blinkit, a prominent online delivery service, congratulated IPL winners Chennai Super Kings with this amusing tweet.

When the IPL final was interrupted due to rain, Blinkit tweeted, “Hoping the match starts soon. Just got an order for 500 of these from the stadium.”

Online food ordering platform Swiggy compared the blistering start of Gujarat openers in the final to a khandvi, which is a prominent Gujarati delicacy.

Swiggy’s rival Zomato compared the reliability of MS Dhoni’s DRS decisions to their delivery time.

Zomato also applauded Shubman Gill’s brilliant hundred in Qualifier 2 in a very interesting way.

The online food ordering platform had cheered for Kolkata’s Rinku Singh as well.

Zomato tweeted this after Virat Kohli’s magnificent hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Swiggy also claimed that it has delivered over 12 million biryanis during this IPL season.