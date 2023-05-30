Blinkit to Ixigo: Here is how top brands ride big on IPL 2023 final frenzy

Top brands like Zomato, Swiggy and Ixigo among others did not miss the opportunity to encash the frenzy over the IPL final match. Pizza Hut shared a delightful tweet as soon as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a big draw for prominent brands due to its mass appeal. Brands prefer advertising their products in a way that is connected to the hugely popular tournament. This ensures that their product’s advertisement reaches millions of people who are following the tournament on social media. Companies leverage their big marketing budgets to crank out some eye-catching social media ads.

Live Tv

Loading...

This year was no different as fans were treated to dozens of amusing ads on social media.

The IPL 2023 has concluded with a blockbuster final, which was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night. Chennai Super Kings became the winner of the IPL 2023 season beating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match.