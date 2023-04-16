Blinkit 'temporarily unavailable' as delivery workers protest against new pay structure

According to Blinkit's revised payment structure, delivery partners will now receive a minimum fee of Rs 15 per delivery, instead of Rs 25 per delivery. Delivery executives are on strike against this new pay structure.

Customers in many parts of Delhi NCR have not been able to place their orders on the food delivery firm Zomato's grocery unit, Blinkit for the last few days. A browse on the app shows that services are ‘temporarily unavailable’. This comes in the wake of 50 of its stores reportedly being shut in different parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to Blinkit's revised payment structure, delivery partners will now receive a minimum fee of Rs 15 per delivery, instead of Rs 25 per delivery. Delivery executives are on strike against this new pay structure.

"This would result in lesser earnings," executives were quoted as saying in several media reports.

While replying to a user on Twitter, Blinkit, however, said that they are undergoing maintenance.

"We understand the hassle this must be causing you. Our teams are working on fixing this at the earliest, and we’ll be back very soon to serve you again," it said.

On Friday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra also hit out at the Blinkit management team in connection with the issue.

"Some Blinkit employees met me today. The Blinkit management is playing with the lives of lakhs of families. Reduction from Rs 25 per delivery to Rs 10-15 is cheating with the employees," Mishra tweeted.

He also demanded Blinkit to return to the old payment structure.

Last year, Zomato acquired Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers) in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business.