BL Kashyap bags Rs 369-crore order from DLF for The Arbor in Gurugram

Construction major BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd on Tuesday (July 18) said it has received a new order worth Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers Ltd.
The company's total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,086 crore (excluding GST to date), BL Kashyap said in an exchange filing.
The order is for the civil structure and waterproofing works for DLF The Arbour, Sector 63, Gurugram. It includes free supply of steel, it said.
After a gap of 10 years, DLF pre-launched a group housing project, The Arbour, on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, in February this year. Then in March, the realty major announced the sale of its entire luxury project in Gurugram, comprising 1,137 flats, each costing Rs 7 crore and above. The flats were sold in a record-breaking three days for over Rs 8,000 crore.
The project comprises 1,137 identical 4 BHK apartments, measuring 3,950 square feet, with various luxury amenities and an abundance of greenery. It will build five towers (38-39 storeys) over 25 acres in the next four years.
BL Kashyap and Sons, founded in 1978, is engaged in large industrial, residential, and commercial construction projects. The company also provides integrated engineering, procurement, and construction services.
