The company is optimistic that the EBITDA per tonne for the second half of the fiscal could be Rs 650/tonne. "Our EBITDA per tonne should definitely be better than what we have done in the first half. At this juncture, that (Rs 650/tonne) is the expectation we have, but a lot will depend on the market conditions as well," Saraogi said.

The MP Birla group's flagship company, Birla Corporation Ltd reported a loss of Rs 56 crore in the quarter ended September, down from a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said that the profitability of BCL during the second quarter was impaired by rising power and fuel costs which could not be passed on to the consumers.

Taking to CNBC-TV18, Aditya Saraogi, CFO, Birla Corporation said that the price increases have been in the range of Rs 5-10. "In central and north I believe it is Rs 5 and east and west it has been Rs 10," he said.

However, Saraogi said that the input costs could be lower by Rs 50/tonne in the third quarter and by Rs 100/tonne in the fourth quarter. "We will see a peak of petcoke prices of about $250. From there it had come down to as low as $165. It has again inched up and stabilized around $190 currently. $175 to $190 should be range for fuel prices. So, at this level, I would expect the cost benefit on account of fuel to be in the range of Rs 50 to Rs 150 per tonne."

EBITDA, a measure of underlying profitability, of the company in the current second quarter declined 51.6 percent to Rs 136 crore from Rs 281 crore in the similar previous period of 2021-22.

Saraogi said that the second half margin will be better than the first half. "The second half margin should be much better than what we have done in the first half. Because in terms of both the fuel rate, as well as the realizations, we are behind a peak and bottom respectively, which we witness in the second quarter. So going ahead, we see improvement in the realization. On both the accounts, we should be doing better in the remaining part of the year," Saraogi said.

Revenue of the company increased 19.3 percent at Rs 2042 crore during the second quarter as compared to Rs 1711 crore in the previous similar period, a statement by the primarily cement manufacturing firm said on Tuesday.

Saraogi stated that the company is maintaining guidance of 15 percent growth in FY23. "In terms of demand, October has not been that great because of festivities all across. But we do expect the demand to improve in the coming weeks and months. And yes, we are sticking by our guidance of 15 percent growth for this year," he said.

