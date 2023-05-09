Birla Corp posts 23% decline in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

Birla Corporation's Q4 net profit was better than expected, as was its revenue. Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 987.40, up by Rs 5.60, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

The MP Birla Group company Birla Corporation Ltd on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 23.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 85 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 54 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,462.6 crore during the period under review, up 8.8 percent against Rs 2,264 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,405 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 1 percent to Rs 274.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 277 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.1 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 12.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

For the full year, the company registered a 16.3 percent growth in revenue. On a comparable basis (excluding Mukutban) the company's revenue for the March quarter and the full year were up 1.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively. This was achieved through optimum geo-mixing of sales and ramping up sales of premium cement while maintaining high capacity utilisation.

Despite sluggish demand in most key markets, the company's consolidated cement sales by volume for the March quarter grew 4.5 percent year-on-year to 4.44 million tonnes (MT), a record high, and even with price remaining weak, realisation was up 4.3 percent over the same period last year at Rs 5,261 per tonne. For the full year, consolidated sales by volume grew l0.6 percent to 15.73 MT.

The cement division registered an EBITDA per tonne of Rs 615 for the March quarter, versus Rs 650 last year, and Rs 689 on a like-for-like basis, that is excluding the newly-commissioned Mukutban unit, which represents a growth of 6 percent on a comparable basis.

Sales of premium cement were maintained at 51 percent for the full year and were raised to 54 percent for the March quarter (51 percent in the same period last year).

The company's consolidated net debt at the end of March 2023 stood at Rs 3,659 crore against Rs 3,398 crore a year earlier. The company is constantly working towards reducing its borrowing cost, renegotiating Rs 2,200 crore of term loans.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (i.e. 25 percent) on ordinary shares for the financial year 2022-23.