Birla Corp posts 23% decline in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

Birla Corporation's Q4 net profit was better than expected, as was its revenue. Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 987.40, up by Rs 5.60, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

The MP Birla Group company Birla Corporation Ltd on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 23.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 85 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 54 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,462.6 crore during the period under review, up 8.8 percent against Rs 2,264 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,405 crore for the quarter under review.