Bira acquires The Beer Cafe to strengthen its presence in pubs, taprooms

By Sangam Singh

Mini Bira 91 said in its press release that the Beer Cafe will help in penetrating deeper into the restaurant space to create a novel beer culture.

Bira 91 has agreed to acquire the alco-beverage chain - The Beer Cafe. With this move, the company hopes to strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms. The pub chain claims to have 33 outlets in 15 cities across Tier 1/2/3 markets.

In its press release, it said, "The coming together of Bira 91 and The Beer Café is a perfect match as it brings together two brands with complementary cultures, consumers, and market opportunities. The Beer Café is India’s #1 Alco-Beverage Brand and is synonymous with beer, serving millions of consumers globally."

Rahul Singh, Founder, and CEO of The Beer Cafe said, “We have a strong operating model, and by leveraging on the strengths of Bira 91, we will be able to enhance the consumer experience and take the brand to newer heights. The neutrality of The Beer Café brand offering the most variety of beers remains intact.”

“Both Bira 91 and The Beer Café were conceived with the same intent of evangelising and elevating the beer experience in the country and with this acquisition, together we aim to catalyse the growth of beer culture in India," said Ankur Jain, Founder-CEO of Bira 91.

One of the popular beer brands in India, Bira 91 is spread over 500 towns and cities across 15 countries and claims to be the world’s fastest-growing premium beer company.