Bira 91 partners with Accenture to drive digital transformation

Indian premium beer company Bira 91 announced on Tuesday that it has collaborated with Accenture for an enterprise reinvention programme that is aimed at driving growth, increasing business agility, and accelerating innovation.

According to Bira 91, Accenture will help the company “design and deploy a digital core”, which includes data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This digital core is said to be built using SAP S/4HANA, an intelligent enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and will serve as the foundation for the reinvention of Bira 91's enterprise by integrating disparate technology platforms.

“By integrating Bira 91’s data lake with SAP S/4HANA, the beer company will have access to intelligent search and analytics to unlock the full value of its enterprise data. Furthermore, the new platform will redefine business processes by streamlining operations, enhancing automation, and improving asset utilization and cash flows,” the company said in a statement.

Ankur Jain, CEO and Founder of Bira 91 said, “The collaboration with Accenture is yet another step towards catalyzing Bira 91’s digital transformation journey. We believe that going digital will play a critical role in driving efficiency, achieving business growth and fulfilling our mission to bring flavorful beers to consumers worldwide at speed and scale.”

Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture’s Products group in India, said, “In the current environment of market volatility and supply chain disruptions, responding to ever-changing consumer needs fast is critical to business resilience. By using a robust data-driven technology platform, Bira 91 will have the insights needed to inform core business decision-making and be better positioned to achieve its ambitious expansion targets.”

In FY22, Bira 91 reported a revenue of Rs 719 crore as per Inc 42, up from Rs 431 crore in FY21. The company also raised $10 million from MUFG bank in March earlier this year. It is estimated to be valued at $550 million. It is also backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina of Belgium and Kirkin Holdings of Japan.