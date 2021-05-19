Biological E to produce Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India

Telangana-based pharmaceutical major Biological E Limited will produce the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India along with its own candidate, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The Indian government is yet to give J&J permission to conduct a local clinical trial of its single-dose vaccine named Janssen, even as it has allowed import of vaccines authorised by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Johnson and Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved by FDA under an Emergency-use Authorization in February 2021 for adults.

Amid a massive vaccine shortage in the country, last week Niti Aayog member V K Paul said that the government was in touch with international vaccine makers like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for procurement of their vaccines.

"We asked formally whether they would like to send doses to India, manufacture here, or should we find partners. They said they will talk about vaccine availability in Q3. We have intensified this process with Moderna, Pfizer and J&J through the Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of External Affairs and hope they will come forward," Paul said.

The government, however, hasn’t mentioned the J&J vaccine directly in its statement last week where it disclosed that India would produce over 200 crore doses between August and December this year.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Biological E told Reuters on May 18 that the infrastructure for their own and J&J’s products is completely separate.

Biological E MD Mahima Datla had earlier told the news agency in February that they were looking to contract-manufacture about 600 million doses of the J&J vaccine annually.

As far as its own dose is concerned, Biological E plans to produce 7.5-8 crore doses a month from August.

Meanwhile, as per the World Health Organisation, the J&J vaccine has an efficacy of 85.4 percent against severe disease and hospitalisation, observed 28 days after inoculation. The vaccine has 66.9 percent efficacy against moderate and severe infections.

According to the WHO, it has also been found effective against the variants of the COVID-19 first found in South Africa and Brazil. The WHO, however, recommends that individuals with a history of anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) should avoid taking the Janssen vaccine.