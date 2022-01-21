Biocon’s Kiran M Shaw says revenue from Serum Institute tie-up to kick in from Oct; biosimilar business IPO likely in 2 years

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 the revenue from her company’s collaboration with Serum Institute of India will start coming from October 2022.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon, on Friday, told CNBC-TV18 that the revenue from her company’s collaboration with Serum Institute of India will start coming from October this year.

Earlier in September 2021, Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Serum Institute Life Sciences Private Limited, a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India, had announced a strategic alliance.

Under the agreement, Biocon Biologics was to offer approximately 15 percent stake to Serum Institute Life Sciences, at a post-money valuation of $4.9 billion. For this, Biocon Biologics has got committed access to 100 million doses of vaccines per annum for 15 years.

When asked about the IPO of the company’s biosimilar business , Shaw said she was hopeful it would happen in the next two years. Earlier this month, she had indicated that the company will consider listing its subsidiary Biocon Biologics when the valuations are right and the growth triggers are in place.

Speaking about Biocon’s business in the US , Shaw said, “One good thing about the US is that it has become a very strong adopter of biosimilars. So from that point of view, the market is only going to grow. As yet the competition is limited. So we believe that there won't be too much pressure on pricing, at least for the near term.”

She expects more players to get into the biosimilar segment over the next five years and that's when the competition will hot up.

Biocon chairperson, however, expressed confidence in holding on to the early mover’s advantage. “Being early movers and early entrants and being a vertically integrated global scale manufacturing company, I do believe that we will continue to have an advantage,” she said.

Meanwhile, Biocon Biologics has yet to receive approval from the US health regulator on an application for insulin Aspart filed by its partner Viatris Inc. Insulin Aspart is a biosimilar is used to treat diabetes.

Shaw said she is hoping for Insulin Aspart to get the nod in FY23. She had earlier said the USFDA has asked for additional process data from the company.

She added that the regulator has not given any confirmation regarding the inspection of the company’s Bevacizumab drug.

