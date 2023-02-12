US FDA issues complete response letter for Biologivs license application filed by Biocon's partner Viatris

The CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made during the facility inspection conducted in August, 2022, the company said and added that Biocon has submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan.

Biocon on Sunday announced that the US FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the Biologivs license application filed by company's partner Viatris. “The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan)," Biocon said in an exchange filing.

The CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made during the facility inspection conducted in August, 2022, the company said and added that Biocon has submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan. "The CRL did not identify any outstanding scientific issues with the dossier.”

In February 2022, Biocon Biologics inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc’s biosimilars business for consideration of up to Rs 24,990 crore. Biocon holds 68 percent stake in Biocon Biologics and Viatris will hold 12.9 percent stake in Biocon Biologics.

On Friday, Biocon announced that it has raised Rs 2,250 crore through the recent sale of its 10 percent stake in Syngene International — the research arm of Biocon Ltd.

