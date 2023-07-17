CNBC TV18
Bernstein's best idea for the second half of calendar year 2023 is an underperforming pharma stock

Bernstein's best idea for the second half of calendar year 2023 is an underperforming pharma stock

Bernstein's best idea for the second half of calendar year 2023 is an underperforming pharma stock
Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 17, 2023 2:24:45 PM IST (Published)

Biocon has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and other noncommunicable diseases.

Biocon Ltd. is brokerage firm Bernstein's best idea for the remainder of calendar year 2023. The brokerage has assigned an outperform rating on the Bengaluru-based company with a price target of Rs 314. The price target implies a potential upside of 19 percent from Friday's closing.

Shares of Biocon have been on an uptrend since March this year, gaining nearly 33 percent from the lows in March. However, the stock is still underperforming the Nifty Pharma index on a year-to-date basis. Biocon's shares are flat for the year, compared to a 11.5 percent surge in the Pharma index.


Bernstein mentioned that Biocon’s pipeline catalysts are in the driving seat for growth. The company has a healthy set of biosimilars in the pipeline over the next few years and there is still room for further upside, the brokerage said.

Biocon has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and other noncommunicable diseases. Its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) has commercialised eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like US, EU, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Biocon earlier this month also announced the launch of biosimilar adalimumab in the US market. Adalimumab is used in the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Biocon Biologics recently acquired Viatris’ global biosimilars business, leading multiple biosimilar approvals in the US, Europe, and over 100 countries across the globe.

The acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilars business will help it offer treatment options in diabetes, cancer and immunology therapeutic areas.

BBL completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries this month.

Shares of Biocon are currently trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 264.30.

