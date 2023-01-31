homebusiness Newscompanies News

Biocon likely to sell its 10 percent stake in Syngene on Feb 1

business | Jan 31, 2023 8:35 PM IST

By Nimesh Shah  |  Jan 31, 2023 8:43 PM IST (Updated)
Biocon is likely to sell its stake of four crore shares in Syngene International, a contract research and manufacturing firm. Shares of Biocon ended at Rs 236, up 1.09 percent, today.

Biocon is likely to sell its stake of four crore shares in Syngene International Ltd, a contract research and manufacturing firm. The offer price range has been set at Rs 560-562.30, with the total offer size expected to reach Rs 2,240 crore (equivalent to $274 million) at the lower end of the price range. The offering quantity will be equivalent to approximately 10 percent of the company's equity.

The book for the deal will close on or before 8 am IST on Wednesday, February 1, providing interested investors with a limited time to submit their orders. The trade date has been set for February 1 with a settlement date of February 2. Biocon Limited will act as the seller of the shares, with a 90-day lockup period in place.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported in September 2022 that the company might sell its stake. In September last year, Biocon divested a 5.4 percent stake in the company in a bulk deal.
Siddharth Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18, "We do not expect to divest any more stake in Syngene."
Also Read: Shares of Biocon's research arm drop after December quarter revenue growth misses estimates
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 8:35 PM IST
