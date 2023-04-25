English
Biocon Biologics now valued at $6 billion versus $4.9 billion in 2021: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

By Sudarshan Kumar   Apr 25, 2023 10:33 AM IST (Updated)
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the revised agreement with Serum, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Investment in Biocon Biologics is now being done at $6 billion valuation. The deal will include the complete portfolio of Serum’s vaccines.”

business | Apr 25, 2023 9:44 AM IST
Biocon Biologics and Serum Institute of Life Sciences have reached an agreement to withdraw from the original equity structure contemplated under their strategic alliance announced in September 2021.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the revised agreement, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Biologics Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: “Investment in Biocon Biologics is now being done at a $6 billion valuation. The deal will include the complete portfolio of Serum’s vaccines.”
While Biocon Biologics had received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Karnataka, Serum Institute of Life Sciences was awaiting approval from the NCLT in Maharashtra to complete the merger. This would have provided Serum Institute of Life Sciences an equity stake in Biocon Biologics.
As per the new terms of the strategic alliance, Serum Life Sciences would make an additional equity investment of $150 million through the conversion of the $150 million loan provided to Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, into equity in Biocon Biologics.
Also Read | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview
This investment is in addition to the $150 million that Serum Institute of Life Sciences had invested in Biocon Biologics in November 2022, resulting in Serum Institute of Life Sciences’ aggregate equity investment in Biocon Biologics amounting to $300 million.
As per the new arrangement, Biocon Biologics will have access to 100 million doses of vaccines annually together with the distribution rights to Serum’s Vaccine portfolio, which will add to Biocon Biologics’ product portfolio for global markets.
“The new terms will serve the objectives of both the companies, as it provides Serum Institute of Life Sciences an aggregated equity investment in Biocon Biologics amounting to $300 million and provides Biocon Biologics additional product offerings for global markets,” Biocon said.
First Published: Apr 25, 2023 9:44 AM IST
X