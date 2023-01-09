USFDA issues Complete Response Letter for Biocon Biologics Insulin-R product

For the two sites inspected by the USFDA in August last year, Biocon was issued 11 observations each.

The United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) filed by Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics for its Insulin-R product.

USFDA's letter cites additional data required in the submission of the license application. It further states that there is an expectation of a satisfactory implementation of a Corrective and Preventive Action Plan (CAPA) pertaining to the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the company's Bengaluru facilities in August last year.

For the two sites inspected by the USFDA in August last year, Biocon was issued 11 observations each.

In response, Biocon Biologics said that it is in the process of comprehensively addressing the CRL from the drug regulator.

The CRL means that the USFDA has further set of queries or requires further information from the company with regards to its product filing.

What this also means that there would be a delay in the approval timeline for the Insulin-R product filed by Biocon Biologics. The quantum of the delay is unclear.

Implementation of a Corrective and Preventive Action Plan (CAPA) for the facilities inspected also implies a negative read through on compliance for the company.

The purpose of the Corrective and Preventive Action plan is to collect information, analyse information, identify and investigate product and quality problems, and take appropriate and effective corrective and / or preventive action to preventive their recurrence.

In April last year, Biocon Biologics was awarded a three-year contract worth $90 million by Malaysia's Ministry of Health for its recombinant human insulin brand - Insugen.