Biocon Biologics denies bribery allegations, says it is governed by strong code of conduct

Biocon Biologics on Tuesday denied bribery allegations against the firm and its officials in connection with the approval process of one of its products, saying that the company is governed by a strong code of conduct.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended joint drug controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the Phase 3 clinical trial of Insulin Aspart injection, product under development at Biocon Biologics.

It was alleged that the accused was trying to exert undue influence on officers of CDSCO under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to waive the Phase 3 trial of 'Insulin Aspart Injection'.

"We strongly condemn any acts of corruption and violation of rules by way of offering or paying bribes or undue favours, either directly or indirectly. We adopt global best practices in corporate governance and business responsibility," the company said in a statement.

The company said that not just its employees, but all its consultants, suppliers as well as partners are also bound by a strong code of conduct that has a detailed clause on anti-bribery and anti-corruption.

The company said all its products are backed by science and clinical data. "The rationale for waiver of Phase 3 clinical trials was based on the Indian regulatory guidance — Similar Biologics Guidelines 2016 & New Drugs and Clinical Trials 2019 (GSR 227 E)," it said.

The guidelines provide a framework for waiver of Phase 3 clinical trials to be conducted in India based on a commitment to undertake a Phase 4 trial, the design of which should be approved by the Central Licencing Authority, the statement added.

"In line with the above regulations, Biocon Biologics presented a proposal for import and marketing of Insulin Aspart with a waiver of Phase 3 clinical trial in India. The company presented a detailed proposal along with CMC, pre-clinical and clinical trial data," the company said.

On May 18, 2022, the subject expert committee (endocrinology and metabolism) held a meeting at CDSCO in New Delhi and noted that Biocon Biologics had conducted Phase 1 and 3 trials with Aspart in Germany and the US, respectively, the company said. Aspart was granted marketing authorization by EMA and Health Canada based on the results of the global trial, the company said.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to import and market the drug with waiver of Phase 3 clinical trial in the country (on) the condition that firm conduct Phase 4 clinical trial in India (which also includes a sub-set population to generate PK/PD and immunogenicity) and submit the protocol to CDSCO before placing the drug in the market) as per existing guidelines in the country,” the SEC concluded, as said by Biocon Biologics.

The company said it follows due regulatory process for all its product approvals by the DCGI. The application process in India is online and all meeting minutes can be found on the CDSCO's website, it said.

"It is unfortunate that Biocon Biologics has been named in this controversy.

We reiterate that we strongly condemn all acts of bribery and corruption and have been co-operating with the investigation agency," the company said.