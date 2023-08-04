CNBC TV18
Biocon Biologics announces key appointments to leadership team

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 4, 2023 5:41:46 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 253.55, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.39 percent on the BSE

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), an arm of Biocon Ltd, on Friday, announced key leadership appointments that will play an important role in the company's ambition of building a global biosimilar leader.

Rhonda Duffy has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) and will lead manufacturing, quality and supply chain management. She brings over 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry.
Dr. Sandeep Athalye who has been with Biocon Biologics for over 6 years as its chief medical officer has been elevated to chief development officer to head CMC, clinical development and medical and regulatory affairs.
David Gibson joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to lead all licensing, strategic partnering and business development activities as its Global Head – Business Development.
Stephanie Wasco joins as head of communications – advanced markets to lead corporate and marketing communications and product branding in advanced markets such as the US and Europe.
In addition to the above key leadership appointments, the company has on-boarded global leadership talent across several functions including manufacturing science and technology (MSAT), clinical development, finance, HR, legal, and compliance.
Shreehas Tambe CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics said, "These new additions to the leadership team bring rich, global experience which will help prepare the organization for the future and ensure a seamless integration of the recently acquired global biosimilars business from Viatris.
In doing so, it will allow us to enhance performance, reliability, and sustainability while delivering on our commitment to bringing high-quality affordable biosimilars to millions of patients across the globe."
