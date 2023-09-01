CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBiocon acquires Eywa Pharma's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in US for $7.7 million

Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in US for $7.7 million

Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 260.65, up by Rs 1.25, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 1, 2023 11:06:33 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in US for $7.7 million
Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Friday (September 1) said its step-down, wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc, has acquired Eywa Pharma Inc's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility, located in Cranbury, New Jersey, US, effective 1st September, 2023.

Share Market Live


The facility was acquired for a total consideration of $7.7 million. As part of the acquisition, the existing workforce of the facility will transition to Biocon Generics Inc.
The facility has the potential for capacity expansion of up to 2 billion tablets or capsules per year, according to a stock exchange filing.
Also Read: Uber completes 10 years in India — a look at the ride-hailing giant's journey
Siddharth Mittal, managing director and CEO of Biocon said, "The acquisition of this US FDA-approved facility, our first in the US, will complement Biocon’s existing manufacturing capabilities and strengthen our foothold in the United States.
The acquisition will also enable us to add oral solid dosage capacities for new products earlier than originally planned and ensure continuity of supply through the diversification of our manufacturing infrastructure. Our focus will be on integrating the acquired facility expeditiously and expanding our portfolio in the region."
Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 260.65, up by Rs 1.25, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Biocon

Recommended Articles

View All
Lemon Tree Hotels expands footprint with new 80-room property in Dehradun

Lemon Tree Hotels expands footprint with new 80-room property in Dehradun

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Shilpa Medicare receives UK approval for mouth-dissolving strips to treat illnesses

Shilpa Medicare receives UK approval for mouth-dissolving strips to treat illnesses

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India seeks asset valuer for strategic divestment of IDBI Bank, bids open until October 9

India seeks asset valuer for strategic divestment of IDBI Bank, bids open until October 9

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X