Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in US for $7.7 million

Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Friday (September 1) said its step-down, wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc, has acquired Eywa Pharma Inc's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility, located in Cranbury, New Jersey, US, effective 1st September, 2023.

The facility was acquired for a total consideration of $7.7 million. As part of the acquisition, the existing workforce of the facility will transition to Biocon Generics Inc.

The facility has the potential for capacity expansion of up to 2 billion tablets or capsules per year, according to a stock exchange filing.

Siddharth Mittal, managing director and CEO of Biocon said, "The acquisition of this US FDA-approved facility, our first in the US, will complement Biocon’s existing manufacturing capabilities and strengthen our foothold in the United States.

The acquisition will also enable us to add oral solid dosage capacities for new products earlier than originally planned and ensure continuity of supply through the diversification of our manufacturing infrastructure. Our focus will be on integrating the acquired facility expeditiously and expanding our portfolio in the region."

Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 260.65, up by Rs 1.25, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.