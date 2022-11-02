Bikaji Foods IPO: The key risk factors in the company RHP

By Hormaz Fatakia

The Initial Public Offer of Bikaji Foods, the third-largest player in the organised sweets market, will open for subscription on Thursday, November 3.

Shares will be sold in a price band of Rs 285-Rs 300 apiece.

However, the entire IPO of nearly Rs 900 crore, wherein the company will sell over 29.3 crore shares will be an Offer for Sale. This means that existing investors will be selling their shares in the IPO and the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

In case the offer is withdrawn for various reasons, the offer related expenses will be borne by the company.

Bikaji has highlighted this among the multiple risk factors that the business faces in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Here are some of the other risk factors that the company has mentioned in its RHP:

Revenue & Raw Material Concentration

Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar are Bikaji's core markets. In the organised Indian ethnic snack category in the three states, the company had a market share of 45 percent, 58 percent and 29 percent respectively during financial year 2022.

The three states accounted for nearly 70 percent of the company's sale of food products in the previous financial year. For the quarter ending June 30, that number increased to 74.7 percent.

Bikaji warns that in case of any adverse developments in these states, it would affect their operations and result in significant losses due to a drop in sales.

Additionally, Bikaji operates seven manufacturing facilities with four located in Bikaner and the other three in Assam, Karnataka and Bihar. However, most of the raw material procurement takes place in Rajasthan and nearby territories. Any adverse developments in these regions can hamper their operations, thereby hurting financials.

Concerns Over Obesity

There has been growing concern among consumers, public health professionals and government agencies about the health problems associated with obesity. Research has suggested that one out of every four Indians are overweight.

Bikaji has warned that additional government regulations concerning marketing, labelling, packaging or sale of products, and negative publicity from actual or threatened legal action against the company or its peers within the industry related to marketing, labelling or sale of fried snacks may reduce demand or increase the cost of the snacks, which can hurt the company's profitability.

Distinct Risk To e-Commerce business

Bikaji sells its products on their website as well as on certain third-party websites and e-commerce platforms. Retails who use e-commerce to sell Bikaji's products are frequently experiencing difficulties, according to the company. Some other risks to its e-commerce business include reliance on third parties for computer hardware and software, rapid technology changes, credit or debit card fraud, security breaches on the website among others.

Investments In Unsecured Debt Instruments

The company has invested in unsecured debt instruments of Hanuman Agrofood in the form of compulsory convertible debentures, amounting to Rs 106.2 crore and optionally convertible debentures of Dadaji Snacks Pvt. Ltd. worth Rs 11.5 crore as of June 30, 2022.

Unsecured debt is a loan which is not backed by any underlying assets.

The company has entered into exclusive agreements with Hanuman Agrofood and Dadaji Snacks to manufacture their products as a third party contract manufacturers.

As of date, the debentures have not been converted into equity. In case the company is not able to seek investments in the future on such unsecured debt, it may adversely impact their cash flows and financial conditions.

Debt Profile

As of June 30, Bikaji's total borrowings stood at Rs 156.9 crore. Some of that debt contains conditions that they obtain consent from lenders prior to undertaking certain matters like altering their capital structure, further issuance of any shares, effecting any scheme of amalgamation.

The company has also warned that it may have to furnish additional security if required by its lenders. Additionally, it also has to maintain the prescribed debt coverage ratio, net total debt and fixed asset coverage ratio.

Bikaji also said in its RHP that it is susceptible to change in interest rates and the risks thereafter.

Legal Proceedings

There are outstanding legal and regulatory proceedings involving the company, its subsidiaries, promoters and directors pending at different levels.

The RHP states that there are 25 criminal proceedings against the company, one tax proceeding, 24 statutory or regulatory proceedings and five material & civil litigations.

There are also five criminal proceedings against the company's directors and two statutory and regulatory proceedings.

Any unfavourable decision in connection with such proceedings, individually or in the aggregate, could adversely affect our reputation, business, financial conditions, the company has said in its RHP.