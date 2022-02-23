Bikaji Foods International files for IPO

Bikaji Foods International, a leading manufacturer of snacks and sweets, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer estimated to be worth Rs 1,000 crore. Certain shareholders of the Rajasthan-based company, including two promoters, plan to offload around 2.94 crore shares through the Offer For Sale (OFS) route.

Bikaji was the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 26,690 tonne in fiscal 2021 and is a leading maker of packaged rasgulla, soan papdi and gulab jamun, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi. The company plans to sell up to 2,93,73,984 shares and the selling shareholders include two promoters — Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal.

Both the promoters are looking to offload up to 25 lakh company shares each. According to market sources, around Rs 1,000 crore is expected to be raised from the IPO.

Other entities that will be selling their shares are India 2020 Maharaja, Ltd; Intensive Softshare Pvt Ltd; IIFL Special Opportunities Fund; IIFL Special Opportunities Fund – Series 2; IIFL Special Opportunities Fund – Series 3; IIFL Special Opportunities Fund – Series 4; IIFL Special Opportunities Fund – Series 5 and Avendus Future Leaders Fund I. The company expects the listing will enhance its visibility and brand image as well as provide a public market for the equity shares in India.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue. As per the DRHP, the company has more than 250 products that range from wholesome bites to indulgent treats, such as namkeen, sweets, papad, western snacks, chips and cookies.

”The Bikaneri bhujia was given the Geographical Identification (GI) tag in 2010 since it is a popular cottage industry of Bikaner, providing employment to a large group of people in the region. None other than the registered users are allowed to use the name of ’Bikaneri bhujia’ as generic product,” it said.

.