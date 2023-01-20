Big win for Yes Bank AT1 bond investors as Bombay HC sets aside write-down order

Jignesh Shah-founded 63 moons technologies had an exposure of Rs 300 crore in the AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank, and will benefit from this order along with other bondholders. Shares of Yes Bank Ltd ended at Rs 19.80, down by Rs 0.35, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.

In a blow for Yes Bank, the Bombay High Court on Friday, January 20, set aside the order of its administrator, which had written down AT-1 bonds of more than Rs 8,300 crore. Jignesh Shah-founded 63 moons technologies had an exposure of Rs 300 crore in AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank. The judgment will benefit all bondholders, including of course 63 moons technologies.

As per the reports, 1,346 individual investors had invested about Rs 679 crore in the AT-1 bonds.

Yes Bank, whose board of directors was reconstituted and fresh capital was infused in 2020, had issued AT-1 bonds in the nature of debentures in December 2013, December 2016 and October 2017. These bonds were written down as part of reviving the bank in 2020.

Back in 2020, Yes Bank cited the RBI’s Basel III capital regulations, which says that if the relevant authorities decide to reconstitute a bank or amalgamate it with any other lender under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the bank will be deemed as non-viable or approaching non-viability.

In such a case, the trigger for conversion or write-down of the AT-1 instruments will be activated, it said.

It pointed out that such bonds would need to be fully written down permanently before any reconstruction of the bank is undertaken. Hence, the perpetual subordinated Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 bonds issued for an amount of Rs 3,000 crore as on December 23, 2016, and the perpetual subordinated Basel-III compliant AT-1 bonds issued by the lender for Rs 5,415 crore on October 18, 2017, have been fully written down and stand extinguished.

