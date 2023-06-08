Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 780-crore NHAI project in Andhra

The project is for six-laning the 16-km access-controlled greenfield highway from Audireddipalle to Mallapalle. Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd ended at Rs 215.90, down by Rs 4.35, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.

Bhopal-based construction company Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Thursday, June 8, said its wholly-owned subsidiary has executed the concession agreement with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 780.12 road project.

Live Tv

Loading...

Under the project, the company will be developing a six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Audireddipalle to Mallapalle of Bengaluru on the Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH544G) on HAM mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in Andhra Pradesh.