    BHEL dips after initial gains after bagging NTPC project to add to Odisha's Talcher thermal power plant

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Meanwhile, brokerage firm Nomura upgraded BHEL rating to neutral from reduce and also doubled its price target to Rs 65 from the previous target of Rs 27. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 8.3 percent from Thursday's closing levels.

    Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) on Tuesday bagged an order from NTPC to set up 2×660 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-Ill. Following the news, shares of BHEL opened at Rs 56.45, up by 0.8 percent from the previous close on BSE.
    At 11:32 am, shares of BHEL were trading at Rs 55.8, a decline of 0.2 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    NTPC shares are trading at Rs 157, down by 1.01 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    The project would be built using an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model, according to a statement from BHEL. The company did not disclose any further details related to the project.
    The Talcher Thermal Power Project is located in Talcher, Odisha.
    Meanwhile, brokerage firm Nomura upgraded BHEL's rating to neutral from reduce and also doubled its price target to Rs 65 from the previous target of Rs 27. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 8.3 percent from Thursday's closing levels.
    The firm believes that BHEL will likely be a beneficiary of a potential revival in thermal ordering. "A revival in thermal ordering is a key upside risk," Nomura's Priyankar Biswas wrote in the note. "We estimate a near-term tender pipeline of 9.4 GW, with another 9.4 GW in the medium term."
    Shares of BHEL have declined 32 percent over the last five years due to a lack of thermal orders and an increased focus on renewables.
