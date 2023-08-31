BHEL Share Price Update: Despite trading at a six-year high, stock is 70% below its peak

Shares of state-run BHEL Ltd. are trading little changed after rising 12 percent over the last three trading sessions before today.

Shares of BHEL are up 50 percent so far in 2023. This comes after a 34 percent rise in 2022 and another 64 percent jump in 2021. The stock is trading at its highest level in six years.

Four out of the 19 analysts that track the state-run company have a buy rating on the stock. This is the highest number of buy recommendations that the stock has had in the last three years. 14 of them still have a sell rating.

Despite trading at a six-year high, the stock is still trading well below its all-time high of Rs 390.67, which is 70 percent higher than current levels.

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking maintained its buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 158. It earlier had a price target of Rs 110.

Antique believes that although BHEL has not disclosed the NTPC order value, it is likely to be in the range of Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore. It expects the average order inflow between financial year 2024-2026 to cross Rs 60,000 crore.

The note further said that while the stock has "meaningfully re-rated" in the past six months, it remains inexpensive and is likely to re-rate further. Antique's price target of Rs 158 is the highest on the street for BHEL.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley remains underweight on the stock with a price target of Rs 34, which is the lowest on the street. Morgan Stanley's price target is a potential downside of 71 percent from current levels.

Morgan Stanley has cited further increase in working capital, sluggish orders, worsening of overdues from state electricity boards, and faster adoption of renewables among its key downside risks for BHEL.

"I think after many years, we are seeing a healthy order book position for BHEL. And the stock clearly has underperformed for the past several years or so. So there could be some bottom fishing, or some opportunistic buying also taking place in BHEL. And if there's always the possibility that it could be on the privatization list, which if that were to be happening, then I think the stock would certainly go up even higher from these levels," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities said.

Shares of BHEL are currently trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 119.50.