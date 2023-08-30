Large Order Win: After a 12% surge in three days, this PSU will be in action on Thursday as well

Shares of BHEL Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as well after the company announced securing a large order from NTPC Ltd

The state-run entity has won an order to set up the 2X800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through international competitive building.

Scope of the work in the order includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning with civil and structural works for the EPC package with steam generator capable of biomass co-firing, steam turbine, generator and other such services.

The contract for unit-1 will have to be completed within 48 months, while Unit-2 will have to be executed within 52 months, according to the exchange filing.

Size of the order that BHEL has won is undisclosed.

BHEL was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Wednesday where we reported citing sources that the street is expecting the company to bag a large order.

Shares of BHEL ended 3.5 percent higher on Wednesday at Rs 118.70. This was the highest level seen by the stock since May of 2017. The stock has been trading at a six-year high for the last few days. Wednesday also marked the third straight day of gains for the stock, during which it has gained close to 12 percent.

Four analysts who track BHEL now have a buy rating on the stock. This is the highest number of buy recommendations that the stock has had in three years. However, 14 analysts continue to have a sell rating on the company.

However, despite trading at a six-year high, shares of BHEL are still well below their peak of Rs 340 that they hit in 2007.