Shares of state-run BHEL gained nearly 30 percent this week. The stock ended higher on all five days of the week. This is the best weekly performance by the stock since it became a public company three decades earlier. Shares of BHEL were listed in 1991.

The stock ended 12 percent higher on Friday, marking its best single-day gain in over two years. The stock ended at the highest level since October 2015.

What Is Keeping The Stock In News?

BHEL was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Wednesday where we reported citing sources that the street is expecting the company to bag a large order.

What Does The Street Say?

Four out of the 19 analysts that track the state-run company have a buy rating on the stock. This is the highest number of buy recommendations that the stock has had in the last three years. 14 of them still have a sell rating.

Nuvama has a buy recommendation on BHEL, saying that it is a clear beneficiary of the thermal power revival.

"For the entire sector, I think next few years will be excellent and BHEL also should report excellent numbers going ahead or so. But the fact that the stock has run up the way it has, and that's true for a lot of capital goods. I just want to have a wait and watch approach at this point of time and buy at a correction, when trading is a little bit subdued, and stock prices have corrected by 10-15 percent or so," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities said.

Who Owns BHEL?

BHEL is owned by the government, who has a majority stake in the company. As of the June quarter, the government owned 63.17 percent stake.

LIC is BHEL's largest public shareholder with 10.07 percent stake at the end of June, while among domestic institutions, Nippon Life India Trustee A/C/ Nippon India Small Cap Fund owns a 2.17 percent stake in the state-run company.

BHEL also has a foreign fund like Fidelity owning a stake. Fidelity Advisor Focused Emerging Markets Fund owns a 1.09 percent stake, while Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund owns a 1.08 percent stake.

Wealth Creator Or Wealth Destroyer?

Shares of BHEL have jumped nearly 7x from their Covid-19 lows of 20.8 on March 31, 2020. However, they still trade substantially lower than their all-time high of Rs 390.67, which was scaled back in 2007.